Washington governor signs executive order for electric fleet

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed an executive order that seeks to move state government to an all-electric fleet of vehicles by 2035. The order requires the 24 executive branch agencies under Inslee’s control to buy battery-powered electric vehicles to replace passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks with internal combustion engines once they need to be replaced. The Herald of Everett reports that the order requires at least 40% of the fleet to be electric by 2025, 75% by 2030 and 100% by 2035. For medium and heavy-duty vehicles and trucks, Inslee wants to see 30% of those be electric by 2030 and 100% by 2040. When a battery-powered model is not available, agencies must acquire “the lowest-emission, cost-effective option,” such as plug-in hybrid electric.