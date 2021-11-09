Idaho reports 1st child death from COVID-19 in infant

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials say an Idaho infant died of COVID-19 last month, marking the state’s first case of a pediatric coronavirus death. Elke Shaw-Tulloch is the administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health and says public health officials’ hearts go out to the family of the child. She also says in a statement Tuesday that the death highlights the seriousness of COVID-19. Nationwide, nearly 900 COVID-19-related deaths in children have been reported since the pandemic began. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare didn’t identify the infant or make public the infant’s age to protect the privacy of the baby’s grieving family.