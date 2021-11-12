Continuing rain raises flooding, landslide risk in WA, OR

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Flood warnings were in place Friday for several rivers in western Washington as well as parts of Oregon as heavy rains continued in the Pacific Northwest. Advisories were issued for the Skokomish River at Potlatch, the Tolt River above Carnation, the Snoqualmie River near Snoqualmie Falls, the Puyallup River near Orting and the Nisqually River affecting Lewis and Pierce counties. Forecasters say the storms are being caused by an atmospheric river, known as the Pineapple Express. Rains may ease some Saturday but more precipitation is expected Saturday night through next week. In Oregon, heavy rains raised the risk of mudslides and debris flows in areas recently burned by wildfires.