Oregon school district fined $11K over COVID violations

ADRIAN, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon school district has been fined $11,000 for failing to uphold the state indoor mask mandate and other violations. The current state mandate requires students to wear masks indoors to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Adrian School District, near the Idaho border, is a small district with about 300 students. Aaron Corvin with OSHA told KGW-TV an inspection was done in response complaints. OSHA inspectors said they found two COVID-19 violations and two unrelated violations. A “willful violation” related to mask-wearing garnered most of the fine at $10,500. School officials say they filed an appeal and requested a hearing for three of the four violations, including the one for $10,500.