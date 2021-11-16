Feds recommend body cameras for Portland, Oregon, police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is recommending that all uniformed officers in Portland, Oregon, wear body cameras if they are on tactical, traffic or crowd control operations. The Justice Department says Portland is the only city among the top 75 that doesn’t use the cameras. Portland has been in negotiations with the police union over how the cameras would be used and when officers could review footage. Giving officers cameras is one step that Portland can take to return to compliance with a 2014 settlement with the federal government over police use of excessive force against those with mental illness.