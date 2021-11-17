Former U.S. representative challenges Idaho attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador will challenge incumbent Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to be the state’s chief legal officer. Labrador on Wednesday filed paperwork with the Idaho secretary of state’s office. Labrador served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before running for governor in 2018 and losing in the primary to Brad Little, who went on to become governor. Wasden is in his fifth term and is the longest serving attorney general in the state’s history.