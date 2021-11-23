Idaho creates chronic wasting disease management zone

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has designated a chronic wasting disease management zone in north-central Idaho. The Lewiston Tribune reports that the decision Monday allows Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever to establish emergency hunts to help monitor the disease. Planning for the hunts to kill up to 1,000 deer is in progress. Two mule deer bucks killed near Lucile last month tested positive for chronic wasting disease. It’s the first time the contagious and fatal neurological disorder has been detected in the state. Chronic wasting disease can also infect elk, moose and caribou and has been confirmed in 25 states.