Drought-stressed Oregon trees were scorched in heat wave

By BRADLEY W. PARKS

Oregon Public Broadcasting

BEND, Ore. (AP) — This summer’s heat scorched Oregon trees and scientists are beginning to piece together what that means for the trees’ long-term health. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports fading foliage and crispy conifers were seen within days of a June heat wave, during which many parts of the state endured consecutive days with temperatures higher than 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Aerial surveys from the U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry and Washington Department of Natural Resources documented tree scorching on about 229,000 acres (92,673 hectares) in Oregon. Toasted trees were already stressed from the adverse effects of extreme drought, which in recent years has contributed to tree declines. Still said the combination of drought and heat is a “knockout punch” for trees.