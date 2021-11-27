Missing Montana man killed in crash in Idaho, police say

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say that a driver killed in car crash on Friday night in Boise County has been identified as a missing Montana man. KBOI-TV reports that the driver of the single-car rollover crash on State Highway 21, has been identified as Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana. Police say the 71-year-old man was traveling south when his pickup left the edge of the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. He died at the scene. Lopez had been reported missing on Nov. 10 after he left Missoula to head to Caldwell, Idaho.