Idaho braces for expected arrival of omicron variant

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials are bracing for the expected appearance of the omicron variant, saying the state is well-positioned to detect its arrival but a poor vaccination rate among residents is problematic. Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and other officials at a news conference Tuesday said there isn’t enough known about the omicron variant yet to understand possible ramifications when it reaches the state. But Jeppesen and state epidemiologist Christine Hahn say getting vaccinated or getting a booster if eligible are recommended. Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Christopher Ball says he’s confident that when the omicron variant arrives, health officials will detect it.