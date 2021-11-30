More Washington state flooding possible near Canada border

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Officials are warning that minor is flooding is possible for part of Washington state that experienced severe flooding earlier this month following a series of soaking storms. A flood watch is in effect Tuesday through Thursday for Whatcom County, just south of the Canadian border. Forecasters say 2 inches of rain could fall in the county and up to 4 inches is possible in surrounding mountains. People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington were asked evacuate voluntarily last weekend. Both towns experienced severe flooding after days of rain earlier this month that caused an estimated $50 million in damage to Whatcom County.