E. Idaho man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol attack

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man authorities say took part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol in January has been taken into custody. The FBI in a news release on Wednesday says 39-year-old Tyler Tew of Idaho Falls was arrested Tuesday. According to court documents, he’s charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. Court documents include several images from videos that authorities say show Tew inside the U.S. Capitol. It’s not clear from court documents if Tew has an attorney.