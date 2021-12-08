Cal throttles Idaho St. 72-46 with big second half

BEREKLEY, Calif. (AP) — Andre Kelly scored 12 points and Lars Thiemann added 12 off the bench and California opened it up in the second half on the way to a 72-46 win over Idaho State. Jordan Shepherd scored 11 points and Grant Anticevich scored 10 with 10 rebounds. Daxton Carr’s 3-pointer within the first minute of the second half brought Idaho State within 31-28, but Cal took control with a 17-2 run in five minutes and led 48-30 with 13:06 left. The Bengals went scoreless from the 15:55 mark to 10:50 missing seven shot attempts. Robert Ford III scored 11 points for Idaho St.