Idaho man charged in 2 killings waives preliminary hearing

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man facing two murder charges has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which means the case will automatically move forward in court. Prosecutors have accused 56-year-old Richard Ross of killing Edwina “Eddy” Devin at her Grangeville home on Sept. 30 and then killing her adult son, Michael Devin, early the next morning in Lewiston. Ross has not yet entered a plea, but is scheduled to be arraigned on the felony charges next week. His attorney Gregory Rauch says at this point, Ross is going to let the court process work itself out.