Idaho health officials report state’s 1st COVID omicron case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials reported Idaho’s first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus on Friday in an adult who recently had traveled out-of-state. Central District Health, the public health agency that serves four counties and includes the Boise region, said the variant was confirmed in a lab sample from an Ada County residents who is over the age of 50. The resident was fully vaccinated and had only mild symptoms. The World Health Organization has classified omicron as a variant of concern and it has now been found in several states.