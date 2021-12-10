Wildlife advocates question killing of wolf in SE Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Wolf advocates are questioning why the state of Washington allowed a livestock owner to kill a juvenile wolf on Wednesday, despite the lack of any new livestock conflicts in the area since Nov. 15. The Center for Biological Diversity said an adult male wolf from the same pack was already killed on Nov. 18. Between Aug. 25 and Nov. 1, four incidents of livestock predation on stock belonging to two separate livestock owners were documented in southeastern Washington. A new wolf pack consisting of five adults and four pups was suspected. Department staff killed an adult wolf on Nov. 18, and gave the livestock owners permission to kill a second wolf. Gray wolves are listed as endangered in Washington.