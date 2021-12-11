Talking crow befriends entire Oregon elementary school

By LIZZY ACKER

The Oregonian/OregonLive

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A friendly talking crow became a temporary mascot at Allen Dale Elementary School in November when the bird took up residence at the Grants Pass school. School education assistant Naomi Imel told The Oregonian/OregonLive Thursday that the crow showed up at school just out of the blue one morning. Imel said It began looking into classrooms and pecking on doors. JaNeal Shattuck rescued the bird about two years ago, bringing it home to the family’s farm in Williams from a shelter and naming it “Cosmo.” She got the bird back after one of Shattuck’s friends with a child in the school heard about the talking bird and called her.