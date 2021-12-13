Your Health Idaho extends enrollment deadline after delays

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s state health insurance exchange has extended the deadline to enroll for coverage by a week after low staffing levels and increased demand for coverage caused delays in the application process. Your Health Idaho announced Monday that Idaho residents who don’t have health insurance through their employee and who aren’t eligible for Medicaid or Medicare now have until Dec. 22 to enroll through the online marketplace. Pat Kelly is the executive director of Your Health Idaho. Kelly said the delays are from staffing shortages coupled with an increase in new customers seeking coverage because of recently expanded tax credits.