Eastern Idaho sheriff accused of threatening youth group

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho sheriff has been charged with two felonies after =state investigators accused him of threatening a church youth group with a gun. The group had dropped a thank-you note off at his front door. EastIdahoNews.com reports the Idaho Attorney General’s Office charged Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and misdemeanor exhibition of a gun on Tuesday. Rowland agreed to take a leave of absence shortly after the allegations arose in November, though he still retains his elected position as sheriff. Rowland declined to comment on the charges. He has not yet had the opportunity to enter a plea.