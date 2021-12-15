Skip to Content
Published 7:54 PM

Snow shuts parts of interstates in southern, eastern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have closed southbound Interstate 5 at Ashland in southern Oregon because of blizzard conditions, heavy snow and disabled vehicles. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Department of Transportation said late Wednesday afternoon that there was no estimated time for the freeway’s southbound lanes to reopen. The agency said California-bound traffic should delay travel and seek overnight services in communities on the I-5 corridor in Oregon. Transportation officials also closed part of Interstate 84 eastbound in eastern Oregon near La Grande because of snow and vehicle crashes.

