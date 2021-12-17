Fred Meyer, QFC grocery workers strike around Oregon

Many workers from Fred Meyer and QFC grocery stores began a week-long strike Friday after labor negotiations dragged on for a month between their union and the Kroger-owned supermarket chains. Not all workers with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 are walking out, but the strike is affecting some locations in Portland, Bend, Newberg and Klamath Falls. The union says Kroger has engaged in unfair labor practices by underpaying certain workers. Kroger calls the decision to strike so close to the holidays “reckless” and posted signs in stores offering $17 an hour for new hires willing to cross a picket line.