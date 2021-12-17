Judge doesn’t halt Washington state House COVID policy

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has declined to halt a policy at the Washington Legislature requiring state representatives to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to be on the House floor. Last month, half a dozen Republican House members and some state residents sued Democratic legislative leaders and House Chief Clerk Bernard Dean, the top nonpartisan administrator in that chamber. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit sought a preliminary injunction to halt the new COVID policy amid the legal challenge. They contended the new House policy “unlawfully limits access to House facilities.” But at Friday’s hearing, Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson said the plaintiffs hadn’t met the threshold to merit a temporary halt to the House policy amid the lawsuit.“