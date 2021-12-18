Idaho unemployment rate drops to 2.6%, among best in nation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percent to 2.6% from October to November, keeping the state’s unemployment rate tied for fourth-best in the nation. The Idaho Department of Labor on Friday said nearly 885,000 Idaho workers have jobs while about 24,000 are seeking employment. The agency said industries showing growth included arts, entertainment and recreation, up more than 6%. Private educational services increased 1.5%. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Idaho’s unemployment rate ties with Vermont, while Oklahoma, Utah and Nebraska have lower rates. The Idaho agency said the state’s labor force is up to nearly 909,000.