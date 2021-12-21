Jailer loses his job, gets probation for stealing vax cards

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man lost his job as a jail deputy in Portland, Oregon, and will be on probation for six months for stealing blank vaccination cards for use by himself and his family. The Multnomah County District Attorney and Sheriff Mike Reese said Robert Haney pleaded guilty to official misconduct in the second degree and will also pay a $500 fine. Haney must resign from his position at the sheriff’s office within one week and relinquish his law enforcement certification. He was indicted in late September for stealing blank, official CDC vaccination cards from a Multnomah County Jail where he was employed.