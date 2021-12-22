2nd lawsuit targets large west-central Idaho forest project

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A conservation group has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service to stop a 105-square-mile logging and restoration project in west-central Idaho. The Idaho Conservation League in the lawsuit filed Monday says the Forest Service violated environmental laws in approving the 20-year Sage Hen Project in the Boise National Forest. The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and other groups filed a similar lawsuit last month. Both lawsuits request a more thorough environmental study before the project goes forward. The Forest Service says the project approved in April will reduce wildfire fuel hazards, making it safe for firefighters and the public.