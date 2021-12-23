Idaho governor taps Bellevue mayor for legislative seat

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Democratic Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns has been appointed to a House seat representing central Idaho in the state Legislature. Republican Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed Burns to fill out the remainder of the term for legislative district House seat 26. The seat was vacated by Democrat Muffy Davis, who was serving her second term. The term ends at the end of 2022. Burns was one of three recommendations put forward by Democrats to the governor to replace Davis. Earlier this month, Little appointed Davis to the Blaine County Commission, and she resigned her seat in the Legislature.