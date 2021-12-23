Lawsuit: Canyon County Jail illegally censoring inmate mail

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A human rights group has filed a lawsuit against Canyon County contending mail it sends to prisoners in the county’s jail is being illegally censored. Human Rights Defense Center in the lawsuit filed Tuesday says the censorship is a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. The group says it assists prisoners seeking legal redress for violations of their constitutional and other basic human rights. It does that in part by distributing books, magazines and other materials of interest to incarcerated individuals. It says Canyon County Jail officials are rejecting material it sends. Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker declined to comment Thursday.