Northwest prepares for frigid temperatures, snow

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In preparation for freezing temperatures, snow and ice in the Pacific Northwest this holiday weekend and next week, state officials in Oregon have declared an emergency and shelters are being opened throughout the region to help the homeless. At least five severe weathers shelters in the Portland, Oregon, metro area will open starting at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day. And the city’s public transportation service will befree for people who need to get to a shelter. Seattle city leaders will open two severe weather shelters in the evenings starting Saturday through at least Wednesday. But forecasters and state officials say the main concern is cold temperatures in the region, with daytime highs next week struggling to reach above freezing.