Pacific Northwest to see snow followed by bitter cold

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major winter storm with snow expected along the coast, the mountains under a winter weather advisory and frigid temperatures expected by early next week. The National Weather Service says the Seattle-Tacoma area is likely to see up to 3 inches of snow over the weekend. By early next week, the Pacific Northwest will see temperatures plunge. The Seattle area will dip as low as 18 degrees F (-7.7 C), the lowest in several years. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, will drop to -5 F (-20 C) by Wednesday and Portland will drop to the low 20s and high teens.