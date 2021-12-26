Snow falls in Seattle, Portland during rare cold snap

SEATTLE (AP) — Snow is blanketing parts of the Pacific Northwest because of unusually cold temperatures. Seattle got between 3 and 5 inches of snow as of Sunday morning. Observers in Port Angeles, across the Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula, reported about 11 inches. The National Weather Service says another 2 to 5 inches of snow were expected to fall in parts of western Washington during the day. Portland received a dusting of snow but the city was expected to get another 2.5 inches during the day. The cold snap could tie or break some temperature records in coming days.