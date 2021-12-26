Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 10:08 AM

Snow falls in Seattle, Portland during rare cold snap

SEATTLE (AP) — Snow is blanketing parts of the Pacific Northwest because of unusually cold temperatures.  Seattle got between 3 and 5 inches of snow as of Sunday morning. Observers in Port Angeles, across the Puget Sound on the Olympic Peninsula, reported about 11 inches. The National Weather Service says another 2 to 5 inches of snow were expected to fall in parts of western Washington during the day. Portland received a dusting of snow but the city was expected to get another 2.5 inches during the day. The cold snap could tie or break some temperature records in coming days.

AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content