King County buys 300,000 home COVID tests amid surge

SEATTLE (AP) — King County plans to distribute 300,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits to community groups, health centers, libraries and other congregate locations amid an omicron-driven surge in cases. The Seattle Times reports King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Tuesday that the first 100,000 kits are expected to arrive the second week of January. Constantine says the kits will help residents make swifter and more informed decisions on how to prevent further infections, and know whether to stay home. The kits, Constantine said, will add capacity to a testing network provided by Public Health – Seattle & King County and its partners that has been stretched thin.