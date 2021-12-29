Snowboarder dies at northern Idaho ski area

SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho authorities say a snowboarder at Schweitzer Mountain Resort has died. The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Riley Hadeen of Sandpoint went missing Sunday afternoon and was found Monday at about 10 a.m. He was transported by helicopter from the mountain, but declared dead by medical crews. A cause of death hasn’t been determined. Officials say the search began when Hadeen failed to show up at a designated meeting spot. The search paused three hours later due to weather. A helicopter from Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington with thermal sensors flew over the area at about 10 p.m. but failed to find Hadeen.