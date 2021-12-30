Seattle delays school reopening by 1 day for COVID tests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Schools will delay its return to classes by one day to allow for voluntarily COVID-19 testing Monday for all students and staff. The district said in a social media post that in-person classroom instruction would resume Tuesday. The state’s largest public school system said it has acquired 60,000 rapid antigen tests that can be used for its staff and students. Officials said the test kits were provided by the Washington State Department of Health. On Monday several middle schools will serve as COVID testing sites. The district said on Tuesday and throughout the week testing will be available for students at their schools.