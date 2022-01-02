2 men rescued in Oregon after writing ‘SOS’ in the snow

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Two 19-year-old men who went winter camping were rescued near Eugene, Oregon, by the U.S. Coast Guard after signaling for help by writing an “SOS” sign in the snow. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the two men went camping near Swastika Mountain southeast of Eugene around Christmas Day and failed to return as expected on Dec. 29, officials said. Officials said the men were reported missing on New Year’s Eve. Due to heavy snow in the area, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew assisted the Lane County Sheriff’s Department in finding the two men. The Coast Guard crew was also able to find them Saturday and they were evacuated via helicopter to the Eugene Airport. They did not suffer any injuries.