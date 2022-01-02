Fire in Hillsboro, Oregon, damages about 20 businesses

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a fire early Sunday in Hillsboro, Oregon, impacted about 20 to 25 businesses. Shortly after 3 a.m., Hillsboro firefighters responded to a commercial blaze inside the Weil Arcade building on East Main Street. Within half an hour, Hillsboro Fire and Rescue said the blaze had fully involved the structure. Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Cornelius Fire, Forest Grove Fire, Portland Fire and Rescue, and Washington County Police all responded to assist. Firefighters were working to prevent any extension for several hours. At the firefighting effort’s peak, about 90 firefighters were on the scene. Around 7:20 a.m., HFR said most of the blaze was knocked down but crews were still extinguishing hot spots and assessing damage.