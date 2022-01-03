Former NYT columnist Kristof makes case for Oregon residency

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof has told Oregon’s top election official that his having voted in New York state in 2020 doesn’t disqualify him from being a candidate for governor in Oregon. According to Oregon law, a candidate must have been a resident of the state for at least three years before an election. His having voted in New York in November 2020 has raised questions in the Oregon Secretary of State’s office about his eligibility to run in the November 2022 election. Kristof is running in a crowded field for the Democratic nomination for governor and has raised some $2.5 million for his campaign war chest.