Bruce Harrell promises ‘one Seattle’ as new mayor

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell celebrated his inauguration Tuesday, promising to create “one Seattle” through a series of policy goals that prioritize public safety and housing. The Seattle Times reports Harrell held a small, private ceremony at City Hall because of increasing COVID-19 cases. Harrell is a former Seattle City Council president who officially became mayor Saturday after he was elected with strong support from the business community in November. He is the city’s first Asian American and second Black mayor who had campaigned on adding police rather than cutting funding. He said Tuesday his team will lead the city out of uncertain times.