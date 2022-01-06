Freeman High School shooter pleads guilty to murder

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A former high school student accused of killing one classmate and wounding three others during a shooting at Freeman High School in Washington in 2017 has pleaded guilty to one count of premediated murder, three counts of attempted murder and numerous counts of second-degree assault. Twenty-year-old Caleb Sharpe will be sentenced on Jan. 18 in Spokane County Superior Court. Sharpe entered his plea Thursday morning in a courtroom packed with family members and law enforcement. Sharpe was 15 when he shot and killed classmate Sam Strahan and wounded three other students before he was disarmed by a custodian. The rural high school is located about 15 miles south of Spokane, Washington.