Father, brothers accused of destruction in insurrection

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say three members of a Puyallup, Washington, family have been charged with a series of misdemeanors for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Seattle Times reports the charges include counts of destruction of government property, disorderly conduct and participating in acts of violence in the U.S. Capitol.

Kevin M. Cronin, 51, and his two sons, 29-year-old Kevin M. Cronin II and 25-year-old Dylan Rhylei Cronin, were arrested Monday on warrants issued by the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

According to the charges, the trio traveled from Seattle to Washington, D.C., where they attended then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. They then marched to the U.S. Capitol, which they entered along with hundreds of other rioters in a failed effort to prevent Congress from certifying results of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden, the charges say.

Their movements and alleged actions are outlined in a 29-page complaint filed Monday that contains numerous photographs of the trio, captured by news stations and social media.