Police fatally shoot man in roadway in Kent, Washington

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say officers in Kent, Washington, fatally shot a man who had stopped a car in the middle of a roadway, then drew a gun.

KOMO reports police received several 911 calls, just after 4 a.m. Monday, reporting that a driver stopped on Pacific Highway South.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man passed out behind the wheel. Police boxed the man in and called for medics. When they tried to wake him up, police say the man drew a gun.

Officers shot the driver, who died at the scene.

The valley independent investigation team is now looking into the incident. Police say they recovered a handgun in the car.