Idaho announces first probable monkeypox case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been announced in Idaho.

The Idaho Division of Public Health and Central District Health on Wednesday said it appears this infection was acquired during travel to a country experiencing a monkeypox outbreak.

The patient, who lives in the Central District Health area, is recovering.

Testing for initial identification was performed at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, and samples are being sent to CDC for confirmation.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The disease is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.