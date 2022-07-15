Utah asks to throw out case against transgender sports ban

By SAM METZ

Asociated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah this week asked a state court to throw out a lawsuit challenging its ban on transgender kids who want to compete in youth sports, as the culture war flashpoint moves from statehouses to courtrooms throughout the country.

In the Utah case, three transgender girls and their parents claim the outright ban passed by the Republican-majority Legislature this year wrongly keeps their children from participating in the sports. Their attorneys argue it violates provisions of the state constitution that prohibit discrimination and guarantee equal rights and due process.

Utah’s attorneys in a motion Wednesday argued two of the girls lack standing to challenge the ban because it hasn’t harmed them and because their lawyers moved to exclude their mental health records from the case.

It’s moot for one who wants to play volleyball because her grades make her academically ineligible, they say, and won’t affect another because she won’t be old enough to try out for her high school swim team until the 2023-2024 school year.

Utah, which hired former state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Lee to help defend the ban earlier this month, also argues the state constitution has never been interpreted to ensure transgender student-athletes can participate in leagues that correlate with their gender and says the ban “reinforces a longstanding standard” governing participation in sports — biological sex.

“Biological girls were not born boys. Transgender girls were. And even if transgender girls have undergone puberty blocking or hormone therapy, they still maintain and develop biological differences that are an advantage on the playing field,” attorneys for the state write in a motion to dismiss.

Attorneys for the transgender girls did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Protracted legal challenges to Utah’s ban have long been expected, and parallel other cases over categorical bans, including in Idaho, West Virginia and Indiana. Though Utah now argues it should be dismissed, state lawmakers anticipating a lawsuit included provisions in the legislation to funnel state funds toward defending the ban and the school districts implicated in potential lawsuits.

As of March, the Utah High School Activities Association knew of only one transgender girl playing in K-12 sports who would be affected by the ban. The association, which organizes leagues for 85,000 students, has said there have been no publicly made allegations of any of the state’s four transgender youth athletes enjoying competitive advantages.