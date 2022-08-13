Skip to Content
Dive team recovers body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon.

The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.

Due to the conditions, remote access and nightfall, dive team members and detectives stopped searching on Thursday evening and began again on Friday morning. The body was recovered on Friday afternoon.

The person’s identity and cause of death have not been identified yet, but the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine that information. It is currently not known how long the person was in the water or what happened prior to the recovery.

The medical examiner said the person’s identity will be released at a later time. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

