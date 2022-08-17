Skip to Content
1 shot at Oregon casino in gunfight between man, police

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — One person was shot as a man and police exchanged gunfire at an eastern Oregon casino, tribal officials said.

Police stopped a man with a gun at the door of Wildhorse Casino and Resort in Pendleton, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation said Wednesday on Twitter.

A bystander was struck by gunfire during the shootout. The bystander’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Officials said Wednesday afternoon that the suspect was in custody and the site was secure. Police from multiple agencies responded, officials said.

Officials were asking the public to stay away from the casino and resort area while officials investigated.

