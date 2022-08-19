Firefighter dies in Josephine County, Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter working a blaze in Josephine County, Oregon, has died.

The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the Thursday death in a Facebook post.

KOIN reports the identity of the firefighter is being withheld until the family is notified. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Last week, a firefighter from Colorado, 27-year-old Collin Hagan, died while fighting a wildfire in Douglas County, Oregon. Hagan was seriously hurt by a falling tree before he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.