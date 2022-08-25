Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Johnson gets on ballot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon election officials notified unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson on Thursday that she has qualified for the November ballot.

That puts Johnson, a former legislator, officially in a three-way race against the Democratic and Republican nominees. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is a former Oregon House Speaker and Republican nominee Christine Drazan is a former leader of the minority GOP in the House.

Johnson belonged to the Republican party and then the Democratic party and served in the state Legislature for many years before dropping her party affiliation to run for governor.

Johnson’s campaign delivered enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot, election official Lydia Plukchi told Johnson in an email.

“This is a momentous day for Oregon,” Johnson declared.