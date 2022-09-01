Wildfire shuts Interstate 84 near Oregon, Idaho border

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Friday afternoon.

Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed Friday afternoon 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) east of Pendleton and into Ontario.

Officials said the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City.

Officials say crews are fighting the blaze but high winds were creating challenges.

Traffic was backed up on the interstate and officials were urging people to refrain from blindly following apps that could lead people onto unsuitable remote roads. No viable detours were available, officials said.

The closures could last several hours, officials said.