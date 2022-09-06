Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho’s Alturas Lake

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend.

Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho on Aug, 14, but Sunday’s hot, dry weather and winds pushed the flames along slopes at the base of the Sawtooth Mountain Range near Alturas Lake, a popular spot for campers, boaters and hikers. The roughly 37-square-mile fire also threatened homes in Smiley Creek, an old mining town with few year-round residents but many part-time homeowners and summer visitors.

Conditions continued to worsen on Monday, said Sawtooth National Forest spokeswoman Elizabeth Wharton, with the fire growing by about 15 square miles. It was particularly bad timing, as many recreationists poured into central Idaho for the long Labor Day weekend.

On Tuesday, crews were focusing on protecting buildings in the area and trying to keep the flames from crossing Highway 75, the main road running between the resort towns of Ketchum and Stanley, Wharton said. At least two buildings near Smiley Creek have burned, but it wasn’t immediately known if they were homes, cabins or outbuildings.

“The fire activity continues to be extreme with hot and dry winds,” Wharton said.

The fire forced the closure of Highway 75 on Tuesday morning, and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office was warning people not to go into the area to check on their property.

About 175 firefighters were battling the blaze, but fire managers are in the process of bringing in a bigger team, Wharton said.

“Thankfully we are getting more resources because the fire has grown,” she said.