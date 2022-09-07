“Extremely critical” fire risk in Montana as heat sears West

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures were expected to break records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday. Forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires, and said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday.

The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire conditions across 22,600-square-miles (59,000 square kilometers) in northern Montana including the cities of Great Falls and Havre.

By afternoon temperatures were forecast to hit 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) in Billings and 105 degrees (40 C) in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The high temperatures, wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) and tinder-dry fuels mean fires could spread rapidly.

Portions of western Montana, Oregon, northern California, Idaho and Washington state also had critical wildfire danger.

The risk will shift to the south and east Thursday. Fire warnings were issued for areas of South Dakota, Nebraska and Idaho.

Nearly 54 million people were under heat warnings and advisories across the West as temperature records were shattered in many areas.

Relief was nearing for parts of the region: A fast-moving cold front out of the Canadian Rocky Mountains was expected to drive down temperatures to well below average by Friday.