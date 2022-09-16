Skip to Content
3 teens arrested for replica pistol at high school in Oregon

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — Three teenagers were arrested Friday in Clackamas County, Oregon, after a school resource officer was alerted to a social media video post showing them holding what appeared to be a gun in a school restroom, authorities said.

Deputies arrived within two minutes at Clackamas High School and arrested two teens who were seen in the video.

The school was placed on lockdown while authorities identified and arrested a third student who was involved, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies recovered a realistic-looking replica pistol, the statement said.

The lockdown was lifted and no students or staff were injured. The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

